iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 72.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 6.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Price Performance

iRobot stock opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About iRobot

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on iRobot to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

