iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHAK. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IHAK opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $49.09.

