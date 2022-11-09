iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IMCV opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $71.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.