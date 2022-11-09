iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.34. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $154.87.

