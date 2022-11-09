ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ISSDY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ISS A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISSDY opened at $10.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. ISS A/S has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

