Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.45. On average, analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, Director Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,988.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,000 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 304,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.