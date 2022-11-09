Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 17,189 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kohl’s Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Shares of KSS opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

