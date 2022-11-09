Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,865 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Relx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Relx by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RELX opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Relx Profile

Several research firms have commented on RELX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,805 ($32.30) to GBX 2,828 ($32.56) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($30.11) to GBX 2,700 ($31.09) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,000 ($23.03) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($30.51) to GBX 2,785 ($32.07) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($31.43) to GBX 2,770 ($31.89) in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.