Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,491 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $960,796,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,663,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,403,000 after buying an additional 2,589,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

