Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 7,858 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 394,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.16. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $74.96 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

