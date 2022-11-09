Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 641 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.38.
Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.
Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.
