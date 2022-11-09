Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 6,745 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,968,000 after acquiring an additional 616,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,172,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,088,000 after purchasing an additional 492,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 189,438 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $3,051,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Alex R. Lieblong bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $2,895,234.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at $896,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,885 in the last three months. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HOMB opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 45.21%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

