Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 768.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPR opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

