Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 17,986 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,986 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

