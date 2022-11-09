Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 20,158 Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 58,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JMBS opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $53.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.