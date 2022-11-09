Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSEARCA:OCIO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSEARCA:OCIO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.71% of ClearShares OCIO ETF worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ClearShares OCIO ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ClearShares OCIO ETF stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. ClearShares OCIO ETF has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearShares OCIO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearShares OCIO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.