Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.3 %

ENSG stock opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.72. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,131.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,518 shares of company stock worth $2,188,995. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

