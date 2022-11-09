Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,046 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KYN. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE KYN opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

