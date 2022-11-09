Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Ciena by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 388,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,749,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $54,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $141,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 235,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,761 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ciena Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

CIEN stock opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.