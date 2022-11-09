Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $825,000 Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FMS opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

FMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($23.00) to €17.10 ($17.10) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($36.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.51.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

