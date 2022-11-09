Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $847,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,361,000 after buying an additional 1,701,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,999,000 after buying an additional 1,513,472 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,764,000 after buying an additional 1,489,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,311,000 after buying an additional 1,261,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,623,000 after buying an additional 393,499 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEP opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

