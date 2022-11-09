Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 462.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $286.23 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.15 and a 12 month high of $350.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.94 and a 200-day moving average of $307.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 141.13% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $443.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.97 million. Analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

