Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $888,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSVM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $56.87.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Featured Stories

