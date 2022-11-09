Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $892,000 Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,953 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

In other news, Director David P. Blom purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,188. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOR opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

