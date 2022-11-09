Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $909,000 Holdings in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sprague Resources worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources Price Performance

Sprague Resources stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.37. Sprague Resources LP has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $20.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72.

Sprague Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.79%.

In other Sprague Resources news, major shareholder Sprague Hp Holdings Llc acquired 6,689,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $133,787,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,548,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,976,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprague Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.