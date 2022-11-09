Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $918,000 Stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $736.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMOS. StockNews.com lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

