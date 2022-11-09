Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,282 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

