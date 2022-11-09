Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $950,000 Stock Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 332,326 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter worth $5,341,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter worth $5,341,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth $3,608,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 612.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 150,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.