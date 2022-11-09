Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $868,000 in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,443 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,780 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PATH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.26.

UiPath stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,535,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,535,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 395,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,788,175.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,069. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

