Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $884,000 in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at $83,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at $125,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

CRGY opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.65.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 119.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $908.43 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brandi Kendall purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 79,916 shares of company stock worth $1,275,408. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRGY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.