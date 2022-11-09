Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $943,000 in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of Donnelley Financial Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,079,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,137,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,094,000 after buying an additional 34,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after buying an additional 142,286 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,143,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,962,000 after buying an additional 253,238 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after buying an additional 77,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DFIN opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.