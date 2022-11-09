Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 33,768 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GUT. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 62,791 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,003 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 31,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GUT opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

