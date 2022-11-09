Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 34,642 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,642 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 8.73. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

