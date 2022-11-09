Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,501 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 375.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 34.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 483.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.31. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOXF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

