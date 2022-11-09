Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,400 Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.57% of RADCOM worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.91 million, a P/E ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. RADCOM Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

