Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of SpartanNash worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after buying an additional 263,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 5.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SpartanNash by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 35.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 132,360 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

In related news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.75. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

