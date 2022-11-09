Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDIV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 89.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 265.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

SDIV opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10.

