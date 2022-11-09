Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after buying an additional 346,492 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,045,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 433.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 165,660 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 896,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 145,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 619,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,164,000 after purchasing an additional 143,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.