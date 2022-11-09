Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,598 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIPX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

TIPX opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $21.46.

