Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.
BOX Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of BOX stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.46 and a beta of 1.16.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
