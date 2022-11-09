Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

