Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 11,903 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,903 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,117 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE KBH opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

