Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 650,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 20.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 16.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

EHC opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.