Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OUSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OUSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.11% of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUSA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares by 35.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55.

