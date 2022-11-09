Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 9,193.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $177,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,057.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $177,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,057.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,196,893 shares of company stock worth $107,705,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

