Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,449 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 143,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,434.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.63.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

