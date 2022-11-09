Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,065 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Vertical Research cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

