Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,187 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 926,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,011,000 after buying an additional 31,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

