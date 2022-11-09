Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,367 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $231,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.19. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Profile



DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

