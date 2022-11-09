Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 704 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 50.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in SouthState in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 5,601 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $476,757.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,497.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,272. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SouthState Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

